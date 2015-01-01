Abstract

Evaluating Behind Armor Blunt Trauma (BABT) is a critical step in preventing non-penetrating injuries in military personnel, which can result from the transfer of kinetic energy from projectiles impacting body armor. While the current NIJ Standard-0101.06 standard focuses on preventing excessive armor backface deformation, this standard does not account for the variability in impact location, thorax organ and tissue material properties, and injury thresholds in order to assess potential injury. To address this gap, Finite Element (FE) human body models (HBMs) have been employed to investigate variability in BABT impact conditions by recreating specific cases from survivor databases and generating injury risk curves. However, these deterministic analyses predominantly use models representing the 50th percentile male and do not investigate the uncertainty and variability inherent within the system, thus limiting the generalizability of investigating injury risk over a diverse military population. The DoD-funded I-PREDICT Future Naval Capability (FNC) introduces a probabilistic HBM, which considers uncertainty and variability in tissue material and failure properties, anthropometry, and external loading conditions. This study utilizes the I-PREDICT HBM for BABT simulations for three thoracic impact locations-liver, heart, and lower abdomen. A probabilistic analysis of tissue-level strains resulting from a BABT event is used to determine the probability of achieving a Military Combat Incapacitation Scale (MCIS) for organ-level injuries and the New Injury Severity Score (NISS) is employed for whole-body injury risk evaluations. Organ-level MCIS metrics show that impact at the heart can cause severe injuries to the heart and spleen, whereas impact to the liver can cause rib fractures and major lacerations in the liver. Impact at the lower abdomen can cause lacerations in the spleen. Simulation results indicate that, under current protection standards, the whole-body risk of injury varies between 6 and 98% based on impact location, with the impact at the heart being the most severe, followed by impact at the liver and the lower abdomen. These results suggest that the current body armor protection standards might result in severe injuries in specific locations, but no injuries in others.

Language: en