Abstract

General Practitioners (GPs) play a key role in the early detection and management of depression and in preventing suicide risk. They are often the first healthcare professionals that people in crisis contact. However, their effectiveness can be limited by several barriers, including the lack of specific training and appropriate tools.The EAAD-Best project aims to fill these gaps through its iFightDepression tool, an online tool designed to support patients, psychologists, psychiatrists, and GPs in managing depression and preventing suicide. This article examines the implementation of the iFightDepression platform in Italy, assessing its impact on the empowerment of GPs in the fight against depression. Through a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the data collected by the project, the 'unmet need' of GPs' in Italy regarding their specific training in mental health is highlighted.The response of 2,068 Italian GPs in just 7 months after the start of the iFD project is an expression of GPs' engagement to work against depression and for suicide risk prevention.

Language: en