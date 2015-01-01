Abstract

This study examined the differences between children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and neurotypically developing (NTD) in terms of balance, postural control, and motor skills. It also examined which motor skills are most affected and whether scores on different assessment tests in ASD children are correlated. A cross-sectional observational study with two research groups was conducted. Timed up and go test (TUG), short form of Bruininks-Oseretsky test of Motor Proficiency version 2 (SFBOT-2), and pediatric balance scale (PBS) were used. A total of 100 participants 50 with ASD and 50 with NTD engaged in the research. Statistically significant differences were obtained between control group and ASD group in TUG test and in SFBOT-2 standard score and total score (p-value = <0.01). A statistically significant difference (p-value = <0.01) was seen between ASD group's and control group's PBS scores. Poor correlation was noted between TUG and SFBOT-2, as well as between PBS and TUG. A moderate correlation was also found between SFBOT-2 and PBS. Children with ASD present difficulties in motor skills and in static and dynamic balance compared to children with NTD. Differences were observed in the motor skills of strength followed by manual dexterity, running speed and agility, fine motor precision, fine motor integration, and balance. The PBS item that showed the greatest difference between the ASD group and control group was maintaining monopodial support with hands on hips. Finally, poor to moderate correlations were obtained between the different tests with statistically significant differences.

