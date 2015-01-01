Abstract

Research has shown that face-to-face victimization is a risk factor for the online victimization of adolescents, but no prior study has examined and compared four forms of face-to-face victimization (physical victimization, verbal victimization, social manipulation, and attacks on property) as significant correlates of general online victimization and sexual online victimization among adolescents. This original study involved 794 adolescents (483 males and 311 females), aged 12 to 18 years (M = 14.49, SD = 1.90) from four middle schools in Hong Kong. The participants completed a self-report questionnaire consisting of three parts: the Multidimensional Peer Victimization Scale, the Online Victimization Scale, and demographic items. Verbal victimization and social manipulation were found to be significant correlates of general online victimization; in contrast, physical victimization and attacks on property were significant correlates of sexual online victimization. These findings may help professionals and educators to develop effective prevention and intervention strategies for preventing the cycle of victimization between physical and online platforms as well as reducing the suicide risk and crises among at-risk victimized adolescents.

