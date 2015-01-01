Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This paper aims to systematically review the impact of legislative framework changes in North America and Europe on adolescent cannabis use. It not only seeks to examine the prevalence of adolescent marijuana use following legislative changes but also to identify the driving forces behind fluctuations in use and to address the gaps left by previous studies.



METHODS: A systematic literature review was conducted in selected databases. After screening English-language publications dating from 2013 to 2023 (n = 453 studies), 24 met the inclusion criteria. Articles were considered if they analyzed the impact of legislative changes on adolescent cannabis use in countries across North America and Europe. SYNTHESIS: The overall findings suggest an inconsistency regarding the prevalence of cannabis use among youth and adolescents following policy changes. The effects of modifications in cannabis policies on marijuana consumption are complex and influenced by various factors. These include the details of legislation, societal perspectives, enforcement methods, socioeconomic status, and cultural background.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this analysis reveal a nuanced reality. Although research suggests a rise in cannabis use after legalization, there are variations in the outcomes observed. This highlights the significance of considering context and demographics. Moreover, studies shed light on how specific policy changes, such as depenalization, can affect cannabis use.

Language: en