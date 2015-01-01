Abstract

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) occurs when an individual experiences a traumatic event that exceeds the limits of psychological endurance. Many veterans experience PTSD. PTSD can negatively impact veterans' quality of life, functioning, life satisfaction, and overall well-being. It is important to analyze the concept of PTSD in the veteran population. This concept analysis aimed to investigate the defining attributes, a model case, antecedents, consequences, and empirical referents related to the concept of PTSD among veterans. Walker and Avant's method was used to guide this concept analysis of PTSD. The results showed that three attributes were determined from the analysis: intrusive memories of traumatic events, feelings of isolation and estrangement, and negative cognitions. PTSD is conceptualized as a collection of symptoms that arise from highly traumatic experiences. The military environment predisposes veterans to traumatic events that should be identified or acknowledged. A better understanding of the concept of PTSD can facilitate the development of effective interventions for the veteran population and enhance their mental health.

