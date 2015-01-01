|
Zach S, Guy S, Ben-Yechezkel R, Grosman-Rimon L. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(6): e486.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
38920818
AIMS: This study aimed at examining coach-athlete violence based on the retrospective reports of adults who had been athletes as children and adolescents; predict variables that contribute to the existence of such violence; describe difficulties that the participants encountered as young athletes following such violence; and reveal the outcomes of such violence on their emotions and behaviors, in the past and present.
physical violence; coach-athlete violence; non-proportional punishing; psychological violence; starvation and food fattening; verbal violence