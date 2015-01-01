Abstract

In humanitarian aid scenarios, the model of cumulative capacitated vehicle routing problem can be used in vehicle scheduling, aiming at delivering materials to recipients as quickly as possible, thus minimizing their wait time. Traditional approaches focus on this metric, but practical implementations must also consider factors such as driver labor intensity and the capacity for on-site decision-making. To evaluate driver workload, the operation times of relief vehicles are typically used, and multi-objective modeling is employed to facilitate on-site decision-making. This paper introduces a multi-objective cumulative capacitated vehicle routing problem considering operation time (MO-CCVRP-OT). Our model is bi-objective, aiming to minimize both the cumulative wait time of disaster-affected areas and the extra expenditures incurred by the excess operation time of rescue vehicles. Based on the traditional grey wolf optimizer algorithm, this paper proposes a dynamic grey wolf optimizer algorithm with floating 2-opt (DGWO-F2OPT), which combines real number encoding with an equal-division random key and ROV rules for decoding; in addition, a dynamic non-dominated solution set update strategy is introduced. To solve MO-CCVRP-OT efficiently and increase the algorithm's convergence speed, a multi-objective improved floating 2-opt (F2OPT) local search strategy is proposed. The utopia optimum solution of DGWO-F2OPT has an average value of two fitness values that is 6.22% lower than that of DGWO-2OPT. DGWO-F2OPT's average fitness value in the algorithm comparison trials is 16.49% less than that of NS-2OPT. In the model comparison studies, MO-CCVRP-OT is 18.72% closer to the utopian point in Euclidean distance than CVRP-OT.

Language: en