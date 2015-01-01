Abstract

Public transportation scheduling aims to optimize the allocation of resources, enhance efficiency, and increase passenger satisfaction, all of which are crucial for building a sustainable urban transportation system. As a complement to public transportation, bike-sharing systems provide users with a solution for the last mile of travel, compensating for the lack of flexibility in public transportation and helping to improve its utilization rate. Due to the characteristics of shared bikes, including peak usage periods in the morning and evening and significant demand fluctuations across different areas, optimizing shared bike dispatch can better meet user needs, reduce vehicle vacancy rates, and increase operating revenue. To address this issue, this article proposes a comprehensive decision-making approach for spatiotemporal demand prediction and bike dispatch optimization. For demand prediction, we design a T-GCN (Temporal Graph Convolutional Network)-based bike demand prediction model. In terms of dispatch optimization, we consider factors such as dispatch capacity, distance restrictions, and dispatch costs, and design an optimization solution based on genetic algorithms. Finally, we validate the approach using shared bike operating data and show that the T-GCN can effectively predict the short-term demand for shared bikes. Meanwhile, the optimization model based on genetic algorithms provides a complete dispatch solution, verifying the model's effectiveness. The shared bike dispatch approach proposed in this paper combines demand prediction with resource scheduling. This scheme can also be extended to other transportation scheduling problems with uncertain demand, such as store replenishment delivery and intercity inventory dispatch.

Language: en