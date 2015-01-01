Abstract

BACKGROUND: A severely injured patient needs fast transportation to a hospital that can provide definitive care. In Norway, approximately 20% of the population live in rural areas. Primary care doctors (PCDs) play an important role in prehospital trauma care. The aim of this study was to investigate how variations in PCD call-outs to severe trauma incidents in Norway were associated with rural-urban settings and time factors.



METHODS: In this study on severe trauma patients admitted to Norwegian hospitals from 2012 to 2018, we linked data from four official Norwegian registries. Through this, we investigated the call-out responses of PCDs to severe trauma incidents. In multivariable log-binomial regression models, we investigated whether factors related to rural-urban settings and time factors were associated with PCD call-outs.



RESULTS: There was a significantly higher probability of PCD call-outs to severe trauma incidents in the municipalities in the four most rural centrality categories compared to the most urban category. The largest difference in adjusted relative risk (95% confidence interval (CI)) was 2.08 (1.27-3.41) for centrality category four. PCDs had a significantly higher proportion of call-outs in the Western (RR = 1.46 (1.23-1.73)) and Central Norway (RR = 1.30 (1.08-1.58)) Regional Health Authority areas compared to in the South-Eastern area. We observed a large variation (0.47 to 4.71) in call-out rates to severe trauma incidents per 100,000 inhabitants per year across the 16 Emergency Medical Communication Centre areas in Norway.



CONCLUSIONS: Centrality affects the proportion of PCD call-outs to severe trauma incidents, and call-out rates were higher in rural than in urban areas. We found no significant difference in call-out rates according to time factors. Possible consequences of these findings should be further investigated.

