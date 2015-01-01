SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khazaei A, Afshari A, Salimi R, Fattahi A, Imani B, Torabi M. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e106.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12873-024-01024-8

38926678

BACKGROUND: Emergency medical service providers are frequently exposed to a variety of stressors as a result of their work environment. These stressors can have detrimental effects on both the physical and mental well-being of individuals. This study was conducted with the aim of exploring stress management strategies in emergency medical service providers.

METHODS: This study was conducted in 2023 using a qualitative approach and content analysis method. A purposive sampling method was used to include 16 emergency medical system providers from Hamadan city. Semi-structured interviews, with a duration of 45-60 min, were conducted for data collection. The Data were analyzed using Graneheim and Lundman's conventional content analysis approach.

RESULTS: The analysis of the interview data revealed three themes: readiness for the worst conditions, assistance based on supportive partnerships, and striving for balance. The six categories within these three themes were mental preparation, risk management, collaborations in emergency response, supportive communication, adaptive behaviors, and maladaptive responses.

CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study shed light on the various stress management strategies employed by emergency medical service providers. Understanding and implementing effective stress management strategies can not only enhance the well-being of emergency medical service providers but also improve the quality of patient care. Further research and action are essential to promote the resilience and mental health of these professionals, ensuring their overall well-being and job satisfaction.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Emergency Medical Services; Interviews as Topic; Iran; Adaptation, Psychological; Qualitative research; Risk Management; Emergency medical service; *Qualitative Research; Coping strategies; Emergency Medical Technicians/psychology; Health Personnel/psychology; Occupational Stress/therapy; Stress disorders; Stress, Psychological/therapy

