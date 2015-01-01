|
Citation
|
Khazaei A, Afshari A, Salimi R, Fattahi A, Imani B, Torabi M. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e106.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38926678
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Emergency medical service providers are frequently exposed to a variety of stressors as a result of their work environment. These stressors can have detrimental effects on both the physical and mental well-being of individuals. This study was conducted with the aim of exploring stress management strategies in emergency medical service providers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Emergency Medical Services; Interviews as Topic; Iran; Adaptation, Psychological; Qualitative research; Risk Management; Emergency medical service; *Qualitative Research; Coping strategies; Emergency Medical Technicians/psychology; Health Personnel/psychology; Occupational Stress/therapy; Stress disorders; Stress, Psychological/therapy