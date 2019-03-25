|
Citation
|
Kalungi H, Kamacooko O, Lunkuse JF, Namutebi J, Naluwooza R, Price MA, Ruzagira E, Mayanja Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1709.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38926824
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Illicit drug and high-risk alcohol use among adolescents leads to poor health outcomes. We enrolled adolescents from urban slums in Kampala, Uganda, to assess baseline prevalence and factors associated with illicit drug and high-risk alcohol consumption.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Adolescents; Prevalence; *Illicit Drugs; *Poverty Areas; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; High-risk alcohol use; Illicit drug use; Kampala; Sexual Behavior/statistics & numerical data; Sub-saharan Africa; Uganda/epidemiology; Urban Population/statistics & numerical data; Urban slums