SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cassimatis ND, Rifai Y, Sharma R, Diroma F. BMJ Case Rep. 2024; 17(6): e258312.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2023-258312

PMID

38925669

Abstract

This brief report discusses the diagnosis, management and surgical intervention of a man in his 30s presenting with a rare traumatic sternal manubrium dislocation following a motorcycle crash, accompanied by multiple concomitant rib fractures. The severity and complexity of the patient's injuries necessitated an operative approach for his sternomanubrial dislocation, emphasising the importance of multidisciplinary coordination, accurate diagnosis and prompt surgical intervention. The report provides valuable insights into the successful application of open reduction and internal fixation with plating in a real-world setting, which resulted in positive patient outcomes, despite the rarity and severity of this type of trauma. It further underscores the need for additional research to advance best practices for managing traumatic sternal manubrium dislocations in the context of high-impact injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Male; Trauma; Surgery; *Accidents, Traffic; *Fracture Fixation, Internal/methods; *Joint Dislocations/surgery/diagnostic imaging; *Manubrium/injuries/surgery; *Motorcycles; *Rib Fractures/surgery/diagnostic imaging; *Sternum/injuries/surgery/diagnostic imaging; Cardiothoracic surgery; General surgery; Orthopaedic and trauma surgery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print