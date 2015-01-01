SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stallard P, Whittle K, Moore E, Medina-Lara A, Morrish N, Rhodes S, Taylor G, Cliffe B. BMJ Ment. Health 2024; 27(1): e300961.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmjment-2023-300961

38925663

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the social validity of self-harm prevention apps for young adolescents with severe mental health problems who repeatedly self-harm.

OBJECTIVE: We assessed the acceptability, use and safety of BlueIce, a self-harm prevention app for young adolescents who self-harm.

METHODS: Mixed methods study involving a content analysis of postuse interviews. Participants were a clinical group of 60 UK adolescents aged 12-17 with repeated self-harm, randomised to receive BlueIce.

FINDINGS: BlueIce was used by 57/60 (95%) respondents with 47/57 (82%) using BlueIce when thinking about self-harm. 17/47 (36%) who were thinking about self-harm used it on more than six occasions with 36/47 (77%) reporting that BlueIce prevented at least one episode of self-harm. 33/47 (70%) reported occasions when they used the app but still went on to self-harm. Reasons why the app was not used or not helpful included feeling too distressed, a negative mindset, prior decision to self-harm or forgetting. BlueIce was rated 4.09 (SD=0.75) out of 5 stars, with high mean ratings out of 10 for ease of use (8.70, SD=1.37) and good for acceptability (7.68, SD=2.05) and helpfulness (6.77, SD=1.72). No respondent identified BlueIce as triggering any episode of self-harm.

CONCLUSION: These findings are consistent with previous evaluations and highlight the acceptability, use and safety of BlueIce. Self-reports indicate that BlueIce prevented some episodes of self-harm. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Our results highlight the acceptability of the BlueIce self-harm app for young adolescents who repeatedly self-harm.


Humans; Child; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Male; Qualitative Research; Adolescent; United Kingdom; *Mobile Applications; *Self-Injurious Behavior/prevention & control/psychology; Child & adolescent psychiatry; Patient Acceptance of Health Care/psychology; Suicide & self-harm

