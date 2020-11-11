|
Citation
|
Phang HJ, Heimler SR, Scandalis LM, Wing D, Moran R, Nichols JF, Moreno D, Shadel GS, Gage FH, Molina AJA. BMJ Open 2024; 14(6): e082659.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38925692
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: While it is well recognised that aging is a heterogeneous process, our understanding of the determinants of biological aging and its heterogeneity remains unclear. The San Diego Nathan Shock Center (SD-NSC) Clinical Cohort aims to establish a resource of biospecimens and extensive donor clinical data such as physical, cognitive and sensory function to support other studies that aim to explore the heterogeneity of normal human aging and its biological underpinnings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Cohort Studies; Cognition; aging; California; *Aging/physiology; Biological Specimen Banks; Body Composition; exercise test; gait