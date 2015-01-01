|
Mitani H, Kondo N, Amemiya A, Tabuchi T. BMJ Open 2024; 14(6): e082134.
38925696
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Although adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with poor health in adulthood, positive childhood experiences (PCEs) can reduce the risk of negative health outcomes. This study aimed to investigate whether PCEs in the community (CPCEs, ie, trusted adults other than parents, supportive friends, belongingness to school, or community traditions) would have an independent effect on better health outcomes and moderate the association between ACEs and adult illnesses.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Aged; Female; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; social interaction; Adolescent; mental health; epidemiology; Young Adult; Aged, 80 and over; Chronic Disease; chronic disease; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data; Japan/epidemiology; stress, psychological