Citation
Zhang B, Deng H, Ren J, Legrand FD, Ahmad Yusof H, Zhang R, Leong Bin Abdullah MFI. BMJ Open 2024; 14(6): e080315.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38926142
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of major depressive disorder (MDD) is on the rise globally, and the use of antidepressant medications for its treatment does not usually result in full remission. However, the combination of physical exercise and psychotherapy for the treatment of MDD increase the rate of full remission among patients. This three-armed, parallel-group, double-blinded randomised controlled trial (RCT) aims to assess and compare the effects between the combination of exergame and acceptance and commitment therapy (e-ACT) programme, ACT only and treatment-as-usual (TAU) control groups on the severity of depression and anxiety symptoms, the degree of experiential avoidance and quality of life (QoL) and the serum levels of depression biomarkers (such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor, C-reactive protein and vascular endothelial growth factor) among patients with MDD across three time points.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Treatment Outcome; Double-Blind Method; Anxiety disorders; Multicenter Studies as Topic; Video Games; *Quality of Life; *Acceptance and Commitment Therapy/methods; *Depressive Disorder, Major/therapy; Biomarkers/blood; Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor/blood; Depression & mood disorders; Exercise Therapy/methods; MENTAL HEALTH; Randomized Controlled Trial