Abstract

Previous research has revealed that daily variations in human neurobehavioral functions are driven in part by the endogenous circadian system. The objective of this study was to explore whether there exists a circadian influence on performance regarding a risky decision-making task and to determine whether the performance changes with sleep deprivation (SD). Thirteen participants underwent a 39 h constant routine (CR) protocol, during which they remained awake in constant conditions and performed the BART (balloon analogue risk task) every two hours. The mean pumps (gains) (p < 0.001) and balloons popped (losses) (p = 0.003) exhibited variation during the CR. The reaction time (RT) also showed significant variation across the CR (p < 0.001), with slower mean RTs in the morning hours following SD. A greater risk propensity was observed around midday before SD and a lower risk propensity after 29.5 h of being awake. The sensitivity to punishment varied during the CR, but did not follow a predictable trend. Further research using real monetary incentives and neurophysiological measures is warranted to elucidate these findings.

