Abstract

Mental health recovery takes place in a social and material world. However, socio-material contexts have often been absent from recovery studies. The present study was conducted in Norway, a Scandinavian welfare country. We interviewed people at meeting places who had experiences as service users, focusing on their experiences of becoming well, and analyzed their recovery stories using an assemblage framework. Our analysis identified four constitutive dimensions that promote mental health recovery: an atmosphere of togetherness, doings as more than the act, personal development, and integration in society. We discuss how these dimensions might be seen as social, relational, and material forces that create important micropolitics that challenge the individualistic professionalization of the recovery concept.

Language: en