Abstract

Industrial accidents involving compressed air can lead to significant colonic injuries, ranging from minor tears to complete perforations. This study investigates a case of colonic barotrauma in a 40-year-old male oil refinery worker who suffered symptoms of lower abdominal discomfort, distension, and tenderness following the application of compressed air to his anus. Diagnostic tests, including blood count, abdominal X-ray, and ultrasonography, indicated fecal impaction, dilated bowel loops, and free gas under the diaphragm. An exploratory laparotomy revealed a 4 cm x 2 cm hole in the colon at the hepatic flexure. There were also small breaks in the mucosa at the junction of the recto-sigmoid. We surgically repaired the perforation with primary closure, metrogyl lavage, and the placement of an intra-abdominal pelvic drain. Two weeks later, the patient recovered without any complications and was discharged. This case report highlights the severe risks of non-medical compressed air exposure, as well as the critical need for immediate surgical intervention and preventive safety measures in industrial settings.

