Citation
Al Shanbari N, Bakry SM, Alzahrani M, Almatrafi MM, Alshanbari AS, Bin Laswad AM, Alharbi F, Alarrafi H, Alnabati A, Alsaedi A, Shatla M. Cureus 2024; 16(5): e61118.
DOI
PMID
38919250
PMCID
Abstract
Background Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a functional gastrointestinal chronic disorder associated with symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation. One of the factors that could affect the pathogenesis of IBS is depression, a common psychological disorder that causes social and physical disability and affects productivity. A number of Saudi teachers were found to have depression, which was linked with multiple risk factors including chronic illnesses. However, there is limited data that exhibits the association between IBS and depression, specifically. Therefore, our study aims to determine the impact of depression on IBS-associated gastrointestinal symptoms in Makkah City schools, Saudi Arabia.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; prevalence; irritable bowel syndrome; school students; schoolteachers