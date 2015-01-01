Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Obesity is an overwhelmingly common medical entity seen in the adult population. A growing body of research demonstrates that there is a significant relationship between child maltreatment and adult obesity. RECENT FINDINGS: Emerging research demonstrates a potential dose-response relationship between various types of child abuse and adulthood BMI. Recent work also explores the potential role of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, and other hormonal mediators such as sex-hormone binding globulin and leptin. There are also studies that suggest factors such as depression and socioeconomic and environmental influences mediate this relationship. Comorbidities that have been reported include cardiovascular and metabolic disease, diabetes, and insulin resistance. Preliminary work also demonstrates potential gender and racial disparities in the effect of abuse on adulthood obesity. In this narrative review, we summarize the existing work describing the different child maltreatment types (physical, sexual, emotional, verbal, and child neglect) and their relation to adult obesity, what is known about a potential dose-response relationship, potential mediators and pathophysiology, comorbidities, and preliminary work on gender and racial/ethnic disparities. We review the limited data on interventions that have been studied, and close with a discussion of implications and suggestions for clinicians who treat adult obesity, as well as potential future research directions.

