Abstract

There is a growing incidence of heat-related illnesses due to rising global temperatures. Heat-related illnesses range from mild to severe, with heat stroke being the most critical. The wet bulb global temperature index considers humidity and solar intensity; its use is recommended to estimate heat stress on an individual and mitigate risk. Efficient cooling methods, such as cold water immersion, are essential in severe cases. Prevention is through hydration, appropriate clothing, recognition of high risk medications, and awareness of environmental conditions. Recognizing heat-related illnesses early in the clinical course and implementing rapid cooling strategies reduces morbidity and mortality.

