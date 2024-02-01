SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dow J. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(3): 513-525.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2024.02.012

38925771

Cold injury has been documented for centuries and remains a concern for military personnel, winter recreationalists, and urban homeless populations. Treatment advances in the last decades have included thrombolytic and prostaglandin therapies however the mainstay remains early recognition and rapid rewarming. This chapter focuses on frostbite, with a brief overview of other cold related conditions.


Humans; Frostbite; *Frostbite/therapy/diagnosis; Cold Injury/therapy/diagnosis; Iloprost; Non-freezing cold injury; Rewarming/methods; Thrombolytics

