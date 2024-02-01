SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Davis CA, Lareau S. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(3): 541-550.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.emc.2024.02.014

PMID

38925773

Abstract

Drowning is responsible for considerable morbidity and mortality worldwide, and it is estimated that 90% of drownings are preventable. Drowning is defined as "the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion/immersion in liquid." Emergency providers should focus on airway management and rapid delivery of oxygen to interrupt the drowning process and improve patient outcomes. Patients with minimal or no symptoms do not require any specific diagnostic workup, aside from physical examination and 4 to 6 hours of observation prior to discharge. Patients with more severe symptoms may present with rales and foamy secretions, and should be managed with high-concentration oxygen and positive airway pressure.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Drowning/diagnosis; Drowning; Immersion; Emergency Service, Hospital; ARDS; Near Drowning/therapy; Submersion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print