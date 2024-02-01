Abstract

Drowning is responsible for considerable morbidity and mortality worldwide, and it is estimated that 90% of drownings are preventable. Drowning is defined as "the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion/immersion in liquid." Emergency providers should focus on airway management and rapid delivery of oxygen to interrupt the drowning process and improve patient outcomes. Patients with minimal or no symptoms do not require any specific diagnostic workup, aside from physical examination and 4 to 6 hours of observation prior to discharge. Patients with more severe symptoms may present with rales and foamy secretions, and should be managed with high-concentration oxygen and positive airway pressure.

