Lambert D, Binkley M, Gaskill Z. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(3): 551-563.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2024.02.015

38925774

The evaluation and care of an injured scuba diver requires an understanding of the different types of underwater activities that may be deemed scuba diving. Such activities may range from the complex (eg, commercial or technical diving) all the way up to basic recreational scuba or snorkeling. A thorough physical examination should be completed as early as possible with a focus on specific areas at risk for injury and etiology, such as a detailed cardiopulmonary, skin, and neurologic examination. Serial reassessments and supportive care are as equally important as consultation with a dive medicine expert, especially one with hyperbaric capabilities.


Humans; Accidents; Physical Examination; *Diving/injuries/adverse effects; Arterial gas embolism; Decompression sickness; Dive history; Dive physics; Hyperbaric oxygen therapy; Immersion pulmonary disease; Nitrogen narcosis

