Schlein S, Park A, Sethi S. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(3): 639-652.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2024.02.019

38925779

This text serves to familiarize readers with animal bites and attacks. Topics include appropriate management of animal bite wounds, postexposure prophylaxis for possible rabies exposures, and unique infectious diseases transmitted through animal vectors. Large mammal attacks are discussed, in addition to the management of smaller animal attacks and exposures.


Humans; Animals; Bites; *Bites and Stings/therapy; *Rabies/therapy/prevention & control/diagnosis; Bats; Bears; Post-Exposure Prophylaxis; Rabies; Wounds

