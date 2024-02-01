SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hawkins E, Gostigian G, Diurba S. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(3): 667-678.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2024.02.021

38925781

Lightning is a common environmental hazard, and is a significant cause of global injury and death. Care and evaluation should follow general trauma guidelines, but several unique aspects of lightning injuries necessitate deviations from standard care that can improve survival and overall outcomes. When evaluating lightning strike patients, some common injury patterns are pathognomonic for lightning strikes and easy to recognize, while others are subtle and require heightened awareness. While most lightning-related injuries resolve spontaneously, some may have significant long-term symptoms. Anticipatory guidance and specialty referral may be needed for appropriate follow-up, evaluation, and treatment.


Humans; *Lightning Injuries/therapy/diagnosis/complications; Lightning; Lightning strike injuries; Wilderness medicine

