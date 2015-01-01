|
AIMS: Previous studies have reported inconsistent findings regarding the association between post-traumatic stress (PTS) and post-traumatic growth (PTG). Three major issues could account for this inconsistency: (1) the lack of information about mental health problems before the disaster, (2) the concept of PTG is still under scrutiny for potentially being an illusionary perception of personal growth and (3) the overlooking of PTS comorbidities as time-dependent confounding factors. To address these issues, we explored the associations of PTS and PTG with trauma-related diseases and examined the association between PTS and PTG using marginal structural models to address time-dependent confounding, considering pre-disaster covariates, among older survivors of the 2011 Japan Earthquake and Tsunami.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Comorbidity; Longitudinal Studies; post-traumatic growth; Japan/epidemiology; *Disasters; *Earthquakes; *Posttraumatic Growth, Psychological; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology/epidemiology; *Survivors/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Tsunamis; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; marginal structuralmodels; natural disasters; older individuals; post-traumatic stress