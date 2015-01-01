Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to earthquakes can cause adverse effects on the mental health of survivors, including an increased risk of PTSD.



OBJECTIVE: This systematic review aims to analyse the previous secondary studies to identify the risk factors for PTSD from children to elderly earthquake survivors. In addition, it aims to consider the complexity of the joint effects of the individual, relational, and contextual risk factors, to also detect the most at-risk families.



METHOD: After reviewing and screening studies from the literature search through PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and EBSCO under the guidance of PRISMA guidelines, ten eligible secondary studies were identified that examine the risk factors for PTSD in individuals (from children to elderly) affected by worldwide earthquakes.



RESULTS: The analysis of the included studies allowed the identification of a series of socio-demographic, pre-traumatic, peri-traumatic, and post-traumatic PTSD risk factors in children, adolescents, youth, adults, and elderly survivors. The results represent the complexity of the joint effects of these risk factors at individual, relational, and contextual levels.



CONCLUSIONS: The consideration of the PTSD risk factors highlights the importance of individual characteristics and the type of experiences and exposure in the period before, during, and after the earthquake. This knowledge could allow the early identification of at-risk individuals of different ages and families and the implementation of intervention programmes.

