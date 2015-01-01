Abstract

PURPOSE: Delayed diagnosed injuries (DDI) in severely injured patients are an essential problem faced by emergency staff. Aim of the current study was to analyse incidence and type of DDI in a large trauma cohort. Furthermore, factors predicting DDI were investigated to create a score to identify patients at risk for DDI.



METHODS: Multiply injured patients admitted between 2011 and 2020 and documented in the TraumaRegister DGU® were analysed. Primary admitted patients with severe injuries and/or intensive care who survived at least 24 h were included. The prevalence, type and severity of DDI were described. Through multivariate logistic regression analysis, risk factors for DDI were identified.



RESULTS were used to create a 'Risk for Delayed Diagnoses' (RIDD) score.



RESULTS: Of 99,754 multiply injured patients, 9,175 (9.2%) had 13,226 injuries first diagnosed on ICU. Most common DDI were head injuries (35.8%), extremity injuries (33.3%) and thoracic injuries (19.7%). Patients with DDI had a higher ISS, were more frequently unconscious, in shock, required more blood transfusions, and stayed longer on ICU and in hospital. Multivariate analysis identified seven factors indicating a higher risk for DDI (OR from 1.2 to 1.9). The sum of these factors gives the RIDD score, which expresses the individual risk for a DDI ranging from 3.6% (0 points) to 24.8% (6 + points).



CONCLUSION: DDI are present in a sounding number of trauma patients. The reported results highlight the importance of a highly suspicious and thorough physical examination in the trauma room. The introduced RIDD score might help to identify patients at high risk for DDI. A tertiary survey should be implemented to minimise delayed diagnosed or even missed injuries.

Language: en