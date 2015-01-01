|
Citation
|
Feltman KA, Vogl JF, McAtee A, Kelley AM. Front. Neuroergonom. 2024; 5: e1397586.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38919336
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Measuring an operator's physiological state and using that data to predict future performance decrements has been an ongoing goal in many areas of transportation. Regarding Army aviation, the realization of such an endeavor could lead to the development of an adaptive automation system which adapts to the needs of the operator. However, reaching this end state requires the use of experimental scenarios similar to real-life settings in order to induce the state of interest that are able to account for individual differences in experience, exposure, and perception to workload manipulations. In the present study, we used an individualized approach to manipulating workload in order to account for individual differences in response to workload manipulations, while still providing an operationally relevant flight experience.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
workload; aviation; cognitive state; electroencephalograph; individualized; operator state monitoring