Belando-Pedreño N, Mendoza-Castejón D, López CE. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1419981.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38919793
INTRODUCTION: Prospective research in Health Sciences and Sports Sciences warns of the need to design and implement educational program at the different stages of human development, that promote emotional competences, interpersonal competences, an adequate level of healthy physical activity as well as adherence to the Mediterranean diet and a more active lifestyle on a physical and social level. The main objective of the study was to design an intervention program on intra-and interpersonal competences together with emotional education, nutritional education and healthy physical activity, called 'RegulACTION'.
Language: en
motivation; emotional regulation; active lifestyle; biopsychosocial model; interpersonal skills; youth population