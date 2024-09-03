Abstract

According to the number of falls, fallers can be single (only one fall) or recurrent (two or more falls), with different risk profiles for loss of independence and frailty. The presence of risk factors in community-dwelling single- and recurrent fallers using a wearable fall-detection device, such as the Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), as part of a telemergency service, is still unknown. This article evaluates how using a PERS, within a telemergency service, helps identify risk profiles and assessment of any differences between non-fallers and fallers in community-dwelling older adults. A sub-group analysis was performed, dividing users into non-fallers (n = 226) and fallers (≥1 fall; n = 89); single-fallers (n = 66) and recurrent fallers (n = 23). Median age was higher in fallers (87.7 years vs. 86), whereas recurrent fallers were less independent, had fewer comorbidities, and had more low-extremity disabilities. The use of the PERS for medical problems (Adjusted OR = 0.31), excluding falls, support calls (Adjusted OR = 0.26), and service demands (Adjusted OR = 0.30), was significantly associated with a fall risk reduction. The findings suggest that the integration within a telemergency service may impact on fall-risk factors.

Language: en