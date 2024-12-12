Abstract

Attitudes, practices, and knowledge about bullying were evaluated in a sample of 274 primary care professionals, including general practitioners, pediatricians, community, pediatric and school nurses, and residents of these specialties. This study was based on a mixed method with a parallel convergent design without dominance between phases, data were collected concurrently, and conversion of the results from both phases was carried out during data interpretation. The quantitative phase had a cross-sectional observational design, using The Healthcare Provider's Practices, Attitudes, Self-confidence, and Knowledge Regarding Bullying Questionnaire as an instrument. Descriptive and bivariate analyses were performed, which showed a positive correlation between higher self-confidence and knowledge scores and a greater predisposition to detect cases. However, although the dimensions of attitudes and knowledge yielded generally high data, low self-confidence was evident in addressing this problem. In addition, a lack of clear guidelines in the workplace was expressed, highlighting the need to create and provide specific resources to intervene in bullying in said context, which could develop an improvement in self-confidence, leading to greater well-being for the educational community regarding bullying.

