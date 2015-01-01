|
Citation
Kim SY. Iran. J. Public Health 2024; 53(3): 605-613.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
38919295
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Physical education in schools improves students' health, physical strength, and lifelong physical engagement. Therefore, participation must be encouraged. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between emotional responses and participation satisfaction, word-of-mouth (WOM) praise, and WOM activity in students participating in school sports. Few studies have considered WOM praise and activity separately. This study addresses this gap in the literature.
Keywords
School; Adolescents; Sports; Participation satisfaction; Word-of-mouth activity