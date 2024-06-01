Abstract

This article proposes a preview-based robust path-tracking control technique for maintaining lateral stability and tracking performance of autonomous vehicles, particularly in the presence of external disturbances and modeling uncertainties. First, a vehicle-road dynamic model with tire norm-bounded uncertainty is developed, which includes time-varying velocities and preview distances. The lateral and yaw dynamic characteristics are also analyzed in the frequency domain. Subsequently, an optimal preview model corresponding to sideslip-yaw rate states and longitudinal velocities is formulated employing a fuzzy logic model, and the sideslip angle is estimated using a sliding mode observer. Furthermore, a linear parameter-varying (LPV)/H(∞) path-tracking controller that satisfies the pole placement and performance constraint is constructed to guarantee robustness and lateral stability across the whole parameters space with the coexistence of external disturbances and parametric uncertainties. Finally, the simulation results demonstrate that the proposed controller substantially enhances tracking performance while also maintaining excellent lateral stability.

