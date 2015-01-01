|
Citation
Dyer WJ, Coyne SM, Gale M, Sheppard JA. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38924113
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Person-centered analyses examined the relationship between social media use and depression over an 8-year period. The purpose was to examine the varying ways early social media use was associated with the development of depressive symptoms with a hypothesis that social media would not have a uniform association with depressive symptoms across adolescents.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; depression; longitudinal; social media; mixture modeling