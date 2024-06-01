Abstract

BACKGROUND: Poor mental health among young adults in higher education is a growing concern. In recent years, the visibility of racism has sharply risen. Vicarious discrimination is defined as the secondhand witnessing of racism, and given society's increased accessibility to social media and the Internet, addressing vicarious violence is urgently needed to inform anti-racism and mental health efforts. The current study examined associations between vicarious discrimination and mental health across a large sample of young college students in the United States.



METHODS: We analyzed data from the Healthy Minds Study (HMS; 2020-2021; N = 130,566) and used multivariable logistic regression to examine whether past-year vicarious discrimination was associated with various mental health outcomes, adjusting for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and direct discrimination.



RESULTS: The sample was predominantly white (n = 31,438, 63.66 %) and female-identifying (n = 34,313, 69.49 %) with an average age of 21.1 years. Approximately 35.9 % of the sample endorsed experiencing vicarious discrimination. Vicarious discrimination was associated with greater depression (OR:1.97; 95 % CI: 1.86,2.09, p < 0.001), anxiety (OR:1.82; 95 % CI: 1.72,1.92, p < 0.001), languishing (OR:1.75; 95 % CI: 1.65,1.87, p < 0.001), perceived need for treatment (OR:2.24; 95 % CI: 2.10,2.40, p < 0.001), suicidal ideation (OR:1.86; 95 % CI: 1.73,2.01, p < 0.001), suicide plan (OR:1.91; 95 % CI: 1.71,2.14, p < 0.001), suicide attempt (OR:1.89; 95 % CI: 1.51,2.36, p < 0.001), self-injurious behavior (OR:2.0; 95 % CI: 1.88,2.12, p < 0.001), and loneliness (OR:1.67; 95 % CI: 1.58,1.77, p < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: Consistent with growing literature, vicarious discrimination was associated with poorer mental health among young college students. Additional research could investigate moderators, mediators, and interventions to support those who may be impacted indirectly by discrimination.

Language: en