Citation
Verdugo JL, Kong Z, Sembukutti Liyanage DS, Keum BTH, Moody MD, Oh HY. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38925312
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Poor mental health among young adults in higher education is a growing concern. In recent years, the visibility of racism has sharply risen. Vicarious discrimination is defined as the secondhand witnessing of racism, and given society's increased accessibility to social media and the Internet, addressing vicarious violence is urgently needed to inform anti-racism and mental health efforts. The current study examined associations between vicarious discrimination and mental health across a large sample of young college students in the United States.
Language: en
Keywords
College students; Discrimination; Mental health; Racism; Vicarious discrimination