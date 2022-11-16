|
Tuncay S, Sarman A. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 37(3): e12473.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38923673
OBJECTIVE: This study was designed to explore the relationships between depression, and the likelihood of suicide among young adolescents by considering various factors. DESIGN AND SAMPLES: It was conducted in a descriptive-cross-sectional format, with fieldwork spanning from November 16, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The study assessed the likelihood of depression, and suicide in young adolescents attending a university in Eastern Turkey. MEASUREMENTS: Sociodemographic features survey form, Beck's Depression Inventory and Suicide Probability Scale were used to collect data.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Male; Adolescent; adolescents; suicide; Young Adult; Suicidal Ideation; depression; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Depression/epidemiology; *Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Turkey/epidemiology