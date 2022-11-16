Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study was designed to explore the relationships between depression, and the likelihood of suicide among young adolescents by considering various factors. DESIGN AND SAMPLES: It was conducted in a descriptive-cross-sectional format, with fieldwork spanning from November 16, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The study assessed the likelihood of depression, and suicide in young adolescents attending a university in Eastern Turkey. MEASUREMENTS: Sociodemographic features survey form, Beck's Depression Inventory and Suicide Probability Scale were used to collect data.



RESULTS: The results from this investigation indicated that women, individuals with chronic illnesses, those with a history of psychiatric conditions, those expressing a constant desire to die, those with suicidal thoughts or plans, and those with a family member who had attempted suicide exhibited significantly higher mean scores for depression and suicide. There was a positive correlation between high depression scores and suicidal tendencies. However, no conclusive evidence of a link between depression, and suicide was established.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, certain demographic and psychological factors were identified as correlating with elevated levels of depression and suicidal tendencies among young adolescents. It is imperative that individuals identified as being at risk be promptly referred to appropriate units for comprehensive interventions and support.

