Tuncay S, Sarman A. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2024; 37(3): e12474.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jcap.12474

38924640

OBJECTIVE: Depression, anxiety, and eating disorders are all common during adolescence. This study aims to investigate the potential relationship between eating at night, physical activity, and depression/suicide risk in adolescents.

METHODS: This study followed a cross-sectional descriptive design and involved collecting data from adolescents aged 13-18 years who attend four different high schools. The data collection was done through an online survey using Google Forms. Sociodemographic form, eating at night questionnaire, International Physical Activity Questionnaire (Short Form), Reynolds Adolescent Depression Scale, and Suicide Probability Scale were used for data collection. The data collected were analyzed electronically using descriptive statistics and correlation tests to examine relationships between different parameters.

RESULTS: The study revealed significant associations between academic achievement, daily sleep duration, and daily walking distance with depression and suicide probability (p < 0.05) among the participants. Adolescents who consumed food after 10 pm exhibited higher depression and suicide probability scores than their counterparts (p < 0.05). Additionally, an analysis of physical activity levels demonstrated that highly active adolescents had lower depression and suicide probability scores.

CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, this study suggests that there is a significant relationship between eating at night, physical activity, and depression/suicide risk in adolescents. Specifically, academic success, daily sleep duration, daily walking distance, and eating habits were found to be associated with depression and suicide probability. Encouraging physical activity and healthy eating habits, particularly avoiding eating late at night, may be beneficial in reducing the risk of depression and suicide among adolescents.


Language: en

Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; adolescent; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Male; Adolescent; suicide; depression; *Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Turkey/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Exercise/psychology; *Sedentary Behavior; Feeding Behavior/psychology; movement

