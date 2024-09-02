Abstract

Cardiac deaths account for the largest share of on-duty firefighter deaths. To help ensure duty fitness and minimize injury risk, many fire departments require the passing of an annual physical ability test, consisting of a battery of simulated fire suppression activities (sFSAs). The purpose of the study was to determine the relationship of sFSA performance to acute cardiac and respiratory events (ACREs) and the effect that estimated VO(2)max has on sFSA performance. The study was retrospective. As part of an annual physical ability test, five timed sFSAs were performed, summed for a composite time, and categorized into three performance levels (fast, moderate, and slow). Estimated VO(2)max was determined using the Forestry Step Test. A significant (p = 0.023) linear trend was observed with higher sFSA performance times being associated with a higher proportion of firefighters going on to suffer an ACRE. The estimated VO(2)max was significantly (p < 0.001) higher in the fast group compared to the slow group. There was not a significant (p = 0.70) difference in estimated VO(2)max between the moderate and slow groups. Estimated VO(2)max performance and sFSA performance were significantly correlated, with r(s)(488) = -0.272 and p < 0.001. Poorer sFSA performance was found to be associated with a higher proportion of ACREs. The results suggest that sFSA performance may be a valid indicator of ACRE injury risk and aerobic capacity.

