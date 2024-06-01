Abstract

OBJECTIVES: While previous investigations have demonstrated a positive correlation between previous concussion and risk of subsequent lower extremity musculoskeletal injury (LEMSKI), the effect of sport- and patient-specific factors on time to injury has not been thoroughly described. This study's main objective was to evaluate the relationship between prior concussion and time to LEMSKI among a population of collegiate student-athletes. Secondary objectives were to evaluate the relationship between playing surface, sport contact status, and biologic sex on time to LEMSKI. We hypothesized that those with previous concussion, those competing on synthetic surfaces, and those competing in collision sports would experience decreased latency to LEMSKI overall.



METHODS: A retrospective observational analysis of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I student-athletes was conducted utilizing a mixed linear model analysis with contrasts. Inclusion criteria included participation in the Pac-12 Health Analytics Program with a documented LEMSKI between 2017 and 2020. Exclusion criteria included concurrent concussion and LEMSKI, injury resulting in serious morbidity or mortality, and incomplete medical record. Participants were classified by whether they sustained a concussion prior to LEMSKI in each athletic season.



RESULTS: Of 1179 athletes included, 1140 had no previous concussion and 37 had a previous concussion. There was no observed effect of previous concussion (F=0.038; p=0.846) on time to LEMSKI overall. Student-athletes competing on constructed surfaces sustained a subsequent LEMSKI 14.5 days sooner (SE=5.255; p=0.045), and those competing on organic surfaces sustained a subsequent LEMSKI 23.5 days sooner (SE=4.018; p<0.001) in the season than those competing on synthetic surfaces. Contact sport student-athletes sustained a subsequent LEMSKI 52.1 days sooner than collision sport student-athletes (SE=5.248; p<0.001), and limited contact sport student-athletes sustained a subsequent LEMSKI 42.29 days sooner than collision sport student-athletes (SE=4.463; p<0.001). There was no observed effect of biologic sex (F=0.602; p=0.438) on time to LEMSKI overall.



CONCLUSION: There was no observed impact of concussion on time to LEMSKI overall in this collegiate athletic population. Contact sports were associated with decreased time to LEMSK, while synthetic surfaces were associated with increased time to LEMSKI in this population. There was no observed impact of biologic sex on time to LEMSKI. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Case-control, level of evidence III.

