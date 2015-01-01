|
Citation
Grundy AC, Papastravrou Brooks C, Johnston I, Cree L, Callaghan P, Price O. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38922757
Abstract
WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT?: Clinical guidelines and staff training recommend using de-escalation over restrictive practices, such as restraint and seclusion Evidence suggests that restrictive practices continue to be used frequently despite training This suggests a lack of impact of existing staff de-escalation training. WHAT DOES THIS PAPER ADD TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE?: The features of de-escalation training that are acceptable to staff and perceived to be impactful A co-designed and co-delivered training session on a trauma-informed approach to de-escalation on mental health wards was acceptable and perceived to be impactful Those attending training particularly valued how lived experience was incorporated into the training content and co-delivery The organizational and team context may need more consideration in adapting the training. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE?: De-escalation training that adopts a trauma-informed approach and considers the context of ward environments is acceptable to staff Co-delivery models of training to tackle restrictive practice can be acceptable and impactful Further research will show how clinically effective this training is in improving outcomes for service users in ward contexts. ABSTRACT: BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests a discrepancy between recommended and routine practice in de-escalation in mental health settings, suggesting a lack of impact of existing training.
Language: en
Keywords
forensic psychiatry; acute mental health; collaborative research; in‐patient issues; restraint