Abstract

BACKGROUND: Existing research has acknowledged a correlation between stress in pregnancy and poorer respiratory health in offspring. However, research focusing on stress caused by family and domestic violence in the prenatal period is missing.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study included children born 1987-2010 who were identified as being exposed to FDV in the prenatal period (n = 1477) from two sources: WA Police Information Management System and WA Hospital Morbidity Data Collection (HMDC) and a non-exposed comparison group (n = 41 996). Hospitalization for bronchiolitis was identified in HMDC. Cox regression was used to estimate the adjusted and unadjusted hazard ratio and 95% confidence interval for bronchiolitis hospitalizations contact.



RESULTS: Children exposed to FDV had a 70% (HR 1.70, 95% CI: 1.49-1.94) increased risk of hospitalization for bronchiolitis than non-exposed counterparts by age two. Children exposed to FDV had a longer average hospital stay for bronchiolitis than non-exposed children (4.0 days vs. 3.8 days, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Prenatal exposure to FDV is associated with bronchiolitis hospitalization in children <2 years. Along with other risk factors, clinicians should give consideration to maternal stress factors, including experiencing FDV as a potential contributor to bronchiolitis.

Language: en