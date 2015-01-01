|
Citation
|
Boness CL, Pfund RA, Acuff S, Montaño-Pilch M, Sher KJ. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38922583
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Epidemiologic surveys aim to estimate the population prevalence of cannabis use and cannabis use disorder. Prevalences estimates are important for understanding trends, such as the impact of policy change. Existing epidemiologic surveys have produced discrepant and potentially unreliable estimates. The current meta-analysis (PROSPERO CRD42022364818) aims to identify potential sources of unreliability in prevalence estimates of cannabis use and use disorder among the general population (aged 12+). There was no specific hypothesis about overall prevalence estimate, but we expected significant variability (i.e., heterogeneity) in estimates based on factors such as country, year of data collection, and specific methodological factors (e.g., diagnostic instrument).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; Cannabis; meta-analysis; marijuana