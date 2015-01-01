SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liang Y, Wang Y, Bai R, Liu X. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10964-024-02040-4

38926214

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is considered a strong risk factor for suicide. Although NSSI is prevalent among adolescents and varies by gender, few studies have examined the gender-specific trajectory of NSSI and its predictors. This study examined the trajectory of NSSI among Chinese adolescent boys and girls separately, and the roles of distal (i.e., childhood maltreatment and its specific subtypes) and proximal risk factors (i.e., emotional dysregulation, peer victimization) on their trajectories. A total of 3290 Chinese adolescents (M(age) = 13.08; SD = 0.84; 57.6% boys) participated in assessments at three time points. Latent class growth models identified three trajectories for boys: Low stable (92.5%), moderate increasing (5.0%) and high decreasing (2.5%). Four trajectories were identified for girls: Low stable (87.9%), moderate increasing (7.6%), high decreasing (3.0%) and high stable (1.5%). Multinomial logistic regression analyses revealed that both emotional dysregulation and emotional abuse predicted the trajectories of moderate increasing, high decreasing and high stable for girls, as well as predicted moderate increasing and high decreasing trajectories for boys. Peer victimization served as a significant risk factor predicting the moderate increasing and high decreasing trajectories only for girls, while overall childhood maltreatment was a remarkable predictor for the moderate increasing and high decreasing trajectories of boys. The findings highlighted the importance of gender differences in understanding the progression of NSSI and the key predictors, informing effective strategies for prevention and intervention.


Adolescence; Childhood maltreatment; Non-suicidal self-injury; Gender-specific trajectories; Proximal risk factors

